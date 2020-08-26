Briefing, August 26, 2020

The test results currently shown on this dashboard are from testing that occurred before most students began moving in to residence halls on Tuesday, August 25.

All residence hall students are being tested during move-in. We expect to administer about 8,000 tests during move-in week; thereafter, we expect to perform about 6,000 tests per week – about 15 to 20 percent of the total population expected on campus this semester.

On Thursday this dashboard will report the results from our first day of residence hall move-in testing. We expect this testing to identify individuals who are positive for COVID-19 upon arrival to campus. Students from residence halls who test positive are placed in campus isolation or return home for their isolation period to limit additional spread of the virus within residence halls.

As of Aug. 26, two students are in on-campus quarantine and none are in on-campus isolation. Read more about quarantine, isolation and testing follow-up procedures.