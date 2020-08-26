Data updated daily. Last updated August 26, 2020.
This dashboard provides information to the campus community and the public about the results of COVID-19 tests among current UW–Madison faculty, staff and students. UW–Madison will not disclose names or other information that could potentially identify a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Anyone who tests positive is directed to self-isolate and seek appropriate medical care. Contact tracers from University Health Services and Public Health Madison Dane County will notify anyone believed to have been in close contact (more than 15 minutes within 6 feet) with someone who has tested positive. If you are contacted by UHS or PHMDC, please respond immediately to receive important health information.
Briefing, August 26, 2020
The test results currently shown on this dashboard are from testing that occurred before most students began moving in to residence halls on Tuesday, August 25.
All residence hall students are being tested during move-in. We expect to administer about 8,000 tests during move-in week; thereafter, we expect to perform about 6,000 tests per week – about 15 to 20 percent of the total population expected on campus this semester.
On Thursday this dashboard will report the results from our first day of residence hall move-in testing. We expect this testing to identify individuals who are positive for COVID-19 upon arrival to campus. Students from residence halls who test positive are placed in campus isolation or return home for their isolation period to limit additional spread of the virus within residence halls.
As of Aug. 26, two students are in on-campus quarantine and none are in on-campus isolation. Read more about quarantine, isolation and testing follow-up procedures.
On-campus testing to date
Testing began August 6
Total Tests:3,006
Positive Results:36
In addition to the positive tests reported through on-campus testing, 87 students and 8 employees have tested positive through off-campus testing reported by Public Health Madison Dane County since July 28.
New Positive Tests Reported By Day
(Students includes graduate students)
Total Tests and Positives by Day, Students and Employees
Percent Positive, Students
The percentage of positive tests by day for on-campus student testing.
Percent Positive, Employees
The percentage of positive tests by day for on-campus employee testing.
On Campus Summary Data
Since August 7, 2020
Cumulative Positive Test Percentage
(1.2%)
(98.8%)
Total Positive Tests To Date*
- Students
- 33
- Employees
- 3
- Total
- 36
* In addition to the positive tests reported through on-campus testing, 87 students and 8 employees have tested positive through off-campus testing reported by Public Health Madison Dane County since July 28.
Testing Results By Day
|Date
|Students positive (%)
|Total student tests
|Employees positive (%)
|Total employee tests
|Aug 25
|9 (1.9%)
|475
|0 (0.0%)
|44
|Aug 24
|0 (0%)
|0
|0 (0%)
|0
|Aug 23
|2 (1.1%)
|178
|0 (0.0%)
|29
|Aug 22
|3 (1.5%)
|199
|0 (0.0%)
|39
|Aug 21
|4 (1.6%)
|247
|0 (0.0%)
|68
|Aug 20
|0 (0.0%)
|211
|0 (0.0%)
|111
|Aug 19
|1 (0.5%)
|212
|0 (0.0%)
|104
|Aug 18
|5 (2.2%)
|229
|0 (0.0%)
|98
|Aug 17
|0 (0%)
|0
|0 (0.0%)
|1
|Aug 16
|0 (0.0%)
|17
|1 (5.3%)
|19
|Aug 15
|3 (4.8%)
|63
|0 (0.0%)
|79
|Aug 14
|1 (0.8%)
|125
|0 (0.0%)
|133
|Aug 13
|1 (1.1%)
|90
|0 (0.0%)
|25
|Aug 12
|2 (4.1%)
|49
|2 (16.7%)
|12
|Aug 11
|0 (0.0%)
|72
|0 (0.0%)
|3
|Aug 10
|0 (0%)
|0
|0 (0%)
|0
|Aug 9
|0 (0.0%)
|2
|0 (0%)
|0
|Aug 8
|1 (5.6%)
|18
|0 (0.0%)
|14
|Aug 7
|1 (4.2%)
|24
|0 (0.0%)
|16
|Total
|33 (1.5%)
|2,211
|3 (0.4%)
|795
Data Notes
About the Data
- This dashboard includes data from testing performed on campus of current students and employees.
- Positive tests are reported on the day the result was received. Data is updated by 2 p.m. daily; data from a previous day may change if additional information becomes available.
- “Students” includes all currently enrolled students: undergraduate, graduate/professional and special students.
- “Employees” includes all currently employed faculty and staff. It does not include student and graduate employees; they are counted under students.
- The 7 day average of positive cases is the number of cases over the past 7 days divided by 7. The 7 day average percent positive is the number of positive test results over the past 7 days divided by the total number of tests done over the past 7 days.
- Questions? Email smartrestart@vc.wisc.edu
Notable events
August 6, 2020: First campus testing site opens on Henry Mall
August 25, 2020: Additional sites open at Ogg Hall and Frank Holt Center.
August 25-31, 2020: Students move into campus residence halls
